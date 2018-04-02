Monday's weather: Rain moving north with showers elsewhere; Highest temperatures 7C to 11C

Today

Rain over north Leinster and Connacht will gradually move further north during the morning. It will linger over northern parts today with some sleet or snow on high ground.

Showers will follow in most other parts during the morning.

In the east and south, the showers will be heavy.

After a cold start, temperatures in the southern half will rise to between 7C and 11C degrees - but it will stay cold over northern parts with afternoon temperatures of only 3C to 6C degrees.

Tonight

Rain will slowly clear in the north tonight and it will be mainly dry for a time.

Later in the night, showery rain will develop again from the south.

Lowest temperatures of 2C to 5C degrees in southeast breezes.