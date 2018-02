Today

Mist and fog will gradually clear this morning.

Generally dry for the morning with the cloud breaking at times to allow some sunshine through. In the afternoon rain will develop in the west and slowly extend eastwards.

Mild today with highs of 10 to 13 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Tonight

Becoming clear tonight and turning cold with lows of 1 to 3 degrees; widespread frost.

Light northwest breezes.