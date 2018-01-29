Monday's weather: Early rain to clear, with rest of day to be mainly dry

Today

Early rain will clear southeastwards quickly, and it will brighten up with good sunny spells developing during the morning and winds will ease.

Other than isolated showers near northwest coasts, the rest of the day will be dry with varying cloud and sunny spells. Fresh southwest winds will ease.

Highest temperatures 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight

This evening and tonight will be dry with good clear spells.

It will be cold with a widespread ground frost developing later in the night.

Minimum temperatures zero to 4 degrees - chilliest in the south and east where frost will be sharp.