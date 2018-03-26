Monday's weather: Dry in many areas this morning before widespread rain this afternoon

Today

Dry in many areas at first, with frost and fog clearing.

Rain over west Connacht and west Munster this morning will extend to the rest of the country this afternoon, becoming persistent and heavy in places. Some hill and coastal fog also.

Top temperatures 8 to 11 C, in freshening southeasterly winds.

Tonight

Breezy, misty and cloudy early tonight, with further rain, persistent and heavy at time and some fog. But more showery weather, with clear spells, will extend from the Atlantic later. However, rain will persist along the northwest and north coasts.

Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 C. Fresh southeasterly winds will veer westerly and strengthen later tonight.