Monday's weather: Cold and mostly cloudy with brighter spells developing; Highest temperatures 4C to 7C

Today

Mist and fog will gradually lift this morning leaving a cold day with mostly cloudy skies and a few patches of rain or drizzle.

However, some bright or sunny spells will develop later in the afternoon.

Snow-melt will continue to lead to an accumulation of surface water bringing the risk of flooding.

Highest temperatures of 4C to 7C degrees in light to moderate, variable winds.

Tonight

A mixture of cloud and clear spells overnight with just a few isolated showers.

It will be cold with frost and ice forming as temperatures dip to between -2C and 2C degrees.

Mist and fog will form also in light, variable breezes.