Monday's weather: A dry start, with temperatures dropping to -4 tonight

Today

Today will be largely dry with just isolated showers in the morning in the east and south.

The afternoon will brighten up with sunshine developing.

Highest temperatures 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh northeast winds.

Tonight

With clear skies and light variable winds temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 degrees tonight.

There will be a widespread severe frost.

National Weather Warnings

A status yellow snow-ice warning is in place for Ireland.

Very cold with icy patches and lying snow.

Further snow showers will occur these mainly affecting parts of Leinster and Munster.

Slippery paths and roads due to accumulation of ice on untreated surfaces.