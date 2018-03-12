Monday's weather: A cloudy start but brighter conditions from midday

Today

A cloudy start today with scattered patches of rain about, along with mist.

Brighter weather arriving in the west around midday will extend east during the afternoon.

Other than isolated showers, the late afternoon and evening will be dry with a few sunny spells.

Moderate west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells and light winds.

It will be a cold night with a widespread ground frost developing.

Minimum air temperatures zero to +3 degrees, coldest inland where frost will be sharp.