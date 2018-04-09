Monday's weather: Sunny spells, but scattered showers developing later

Today

Mist and fog patches will clear slowly this morning and today will have some bright or sunny spells, but scattered showers will develop, some of them turning heavy this afternoon and evening.

More persistent rain will develop later in the southwest and along the west coast.

However, some areas will stay largely dry today, especially some east and southeast coastal areas.

Maximum temperatures 9 to 14 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southeast winds, freshening along Connacht and west Munster coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will become dry in many areas for a time, but there will be further outbreaks of rain in west Munster, becoming more patchy later.

Outbreaks of rain will develop along the east coast, spreading further inland later.

Minimum temperatures 4 to 6 Celsius, in moderate east to northeast breezes.