Monday's weather: Dry, cold and frosty; Highest temperatures 4C to 7C

Today

This morning will be mainly dry, cold and frosty with icy patches. However, frost and any mist or fog will gradually clear.

This afternoon, rain will develop in the west.

It will spread eastwards through the evening and early night, turning to sleet and snow.

Highest temperatures of 4C to 7C degrees with light breezes.

Tonight

Tonight, sleet and snow will mainly affect the eastern half of the country. It will clear later in the night.

Wintry showers will develop in the west.

Frost and ice will form also leading to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 1C degrees.