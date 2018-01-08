Monday's weather: Cold and frosty morning, followed by a mostly dry day

Today

This morning will start cold and frosty and frost may linger in parts of the northwest and midlands.

It will be a mostly dry day with good sunny spells for a time but cloud will increase from the south with patchy drizzle in the south. Light easterly winds will increase moderate southeasterly during the day and fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.

It will be cold with afternoon temperatures of only 2 to 5 degrees, but 6 or 7 degrees along the south and southwest coast.

Tonight

Tonight will become cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. Southeasterly winds will increase fresh and along Atlantic coasts strong and gusty.

It will be cool this evening and early tonight with lowest temperatures around 1 to 6 degrees, but temperatures will gradually increase through the night.

Weather warning

Status orange low temperature warning for Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan remains in place until 10am.