Monday's weather: A mix of cloud, sunny intervals and showers later

Today

Mostly cloudy at first this morning with a few patches of mist and drizzle.

The remainder of the day will bring a mix of cloud, sunny intervals and just a few showers in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will range 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will reach southwest Munster this evening and will spread quickly northeast across the country overnight.

The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest but rather patchy elsewhere.

A misty night with minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in strong south or southwest winds.