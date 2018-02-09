Mobile cath lab at University Hospital Waterford gets 10 week extension

A mobile cath lab set up at University Hospital Waterford has been granted a ten week extension.

The South South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) says Health Minister Simon Harris has directed that the hospital should put in place "a short extension" to the existing contract.

It says the proposed ten week extension will "allow time for the SSWHG to review the recruitment required to meet the existing cath lab operating hours".

It also says the extension would allow it to develop a plan to "ensure recommendations of the Herity report in this regard are implemented."

Junior Minister John Halligan announced last January he received assurances from the health minister that a mobile lab was going ahead.

However a lobby group had accused the Government of trying to “fudge” the need for a 24-hour lab in the city, by providing a mobile one instead.

The South East Patient Advocacy Group (SEPAG) said the mobile lab was not enough - calling the proposal a "temporary solution to a permanent problem.”

Mr Halligan had said he would have resigned if a new mobile cardiac unit was not delivered.