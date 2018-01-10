Million Euro jewels stolen in armed raid on Ritz Hotel in Paris

Armed robbers have raided the Ritz Hotel in Paris and stolen jewellery thought to be worth millions of Euros.

The axe-wielding thieves made off with the jewels after smashing the windows of the world-famous hotel in the French capital, police said.

The stolen items are worth "several million Euros", a police source added.

TV station BFM said the jewels were worth €4.7m (£4.16m).

Three suspects have been detained and two others are on the run, the source said.

A witness told Sky News they heard "at least 10 rounds of gunfire."

Nik said: "My parents and I were sitting at the Hemingway Bar at the Ritz for a drink and we were about to leave when we heard shouting from the bartenders to get down.

"One man wearing a ski mask ran right from the bar door to the front right past my father.

"He had an axe in his hand.

"Immediately the bartender closed and locked the door and corralled everyone to the back kitchen area of the bar.

"We heard at least 10 rounds of gunfire so everyone dove behind the bar where we stayed there for about six minutes.

"We heard shouting and screaming from right outside the door."

The award-winning writer, Frédéric Beigbeder, was also in the Hemingway Bar and said the place was very calm, according to Le Figaro.

He is believed to have hidden in the basement.

They arrived at the hotel at about 6.30pm (5.30pm GMT) before smashing the windows and making off with the jewellery.

"World famous jewellers display their jewellery at the Ritz," a police source said.

Place Vendome is home to the Ministry of Justice.

Security in the area was increased in 2014 after several luxury jewellers were raided in violent robberies.