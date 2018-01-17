Met Éireann warns second storm on the way this evening

Storm Fionn has created treacherous driving conditions across the country.

There is snow and ice in many areas, with a nationwide Status Yellow alert set to remain in place until 9am.

That warning will remain in place until 2am tomorrow morning.

RAS spokesperson Brian Farrell has said motorists need to be extra careful:

“The danger of ice and snow is that it is going to take you longer to stop your vehicle so you really do need to slow down and leave extra distance between yourself and the vehicle in front,” he said.

“I suppose with the wind and the high winds that are forecast, we really have to watch out for downed trees and branches – especially on our back roads.”

Meanwhile, a second storm is on the way later on today – and is expected to hit just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

A Status Yellow wind warning is due to come into force at 6pm tonight for Munster, Leinster and Galway - with gusts of up to 110km/h expected.

Meanwhile a Status Orange gale force warning is in place for coastal counties.

Forecaster with Met Éireann is Klara Finkele:

“The winds are moderating this afternoon but then there is a rapidly deepening depression heading towards us on the west coast with the gale warnings that are out there now,” she said.

“That will bring heavy rain this evening and tonight but then that is clearing quickly overnight to scattered showers.”