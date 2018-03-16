Met Éireann issues snow warning for St Patrick's weekend

A status yellow cold weather warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan for the weekend.

Met Éireann is forecasting low temperatures, snow showers, and snow accumulation - with the coldest weather expected mainly Saturday night and Sunday.

The warning came into effect this morning, and is valid until midnight on Sunday.

Forecasters have previously said any snow will be a "completely different scenario" to Storm Emma, which brought blizzard conditions earlier this month.

This morning, Met Éireann forcaster Klara Finkele explained: "Temperatures will gradually fall... so by tomorrow morning we'll see around 3 or 4 degrees on the east coast.

"But tomorrow's temperatures in the afternoon will be just 1 or 2 degrees. So it will be quite cold."

She added that rain showers in the morning will turn wintry through the day, and suggested any parade-goers would do "very well to wrap up".

Outside of the eastern half of the country, warmer weather is expected tomorrow - with temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in the west.