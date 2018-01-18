Met Éireann issues new national snow and ice warning

Parts of the country are bracing for more snow showers today.

A yellow snow-ice warning is in place in Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Donegal after freezing conditions overnight.

But Met Éireann says all areas could be affected this evening.

A second yellow snow-ice warning will come into affect for the entire country at 10am.

The forecaster has said there is a continued risk of scattered snow showers around the country – although they will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said today is going to be a cold and blustery day again across the country.

He said there will be “plenty of showers, mainly of rain and sleet during the day; perhaps one or two of snow in the north west at first this morning.”

“However as we go through this evening and tonight, especially after dark as temperatures drop we will see the showers turning more wintry.

“So there will be a risk of some snow showers as we go through tonight especially over Ulster.”

The national yellow snow-ice is due to remain in place until 12 noon tomorrow.