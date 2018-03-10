Men remain in custody over stolen property recovered in Laois

Three men remain in custody after stolen property was recovered in Co Laois.

An intelligence-led operation was conducted by gardaí in the eastern and south east on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is in relation to a robbery in Athlone last week.

A search took place under warrant at a house in rural Laois, near the Tipperary border.

Three men were arrested at the scene and a large quantity of stolen property was recovered.

The men - aged 27, 27 and 31 - are being held at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They can be detained for up to seven days and gardaí say investigations are on-going.