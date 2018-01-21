Members of public paying their respects to Dolores O'Riordan in Limerick

Hundreds of people are gathering in Limerick this afternoon to pay their respects to Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, whose body is in public repose.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a hotel in London on Monday.

This afternoon, her coffin was carried into Saint Joseph's Church in Limerick.

Members of the public can pay their respects between 12.30pm and 4pm this afternoon.

On Monday, her body will also lie in repose at a funeral home in Ballyneety from 4pm.

Her funeral will take place at the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken on Tuesday before a private family burial.

The inquest into the death of the singer opened in London on Friday.

Officials said they are awaiting the results of 'various tests', and the hearing was adjourned until April 3rd.

Police have already said that her death is not being treated as suspicious.

A book of condolence was opened at Limerick City Hall earlier this week, while an online book is also available here.

Additional reporting by IRN