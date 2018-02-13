Members of Defence Forces send Valentine's Day messages from overseas missions

Members of the Defence Forces stationed overseas have sent Valentine's Day messages to their partners back home.

There are currently 585 personnel deployed to 13 different missions in 13 different countries.

That includes 375 personnel serving with the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and 135 stationed with the Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) at the Golan Heights in Syria.

Members of the Defence Forces are also stationed in countries such as The Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali.

Lt John Paul Lee, UNIFIL. Image: Irish Defence Forces via Flickr

Lt John Paul Lee, who is in Lebanon and from Conna in Cork, said: "Jasmine sorry I cant be there to celebrate Valentines Day with you Hopefully my present will make up some bit for it. Less than 100 days to go."

Pte Robert Kelly UNDOF. Image: Irish Defence Forces via Flickr

From the Golan Heights, Private Robert Kelly said: "To Jade, Happy Valentines Day. Of our 6 Valentine’s together, this is only the 4th that I’ve missed. Hopefully next year!! See you soon."

Comdt Paul O'Donoghue UNIFIL. Image: Irish Defence Forces via Flickr

Meanwhile, Commandant Paul O'Donoghue - from Cork and stationed with UNIFIL - sent an Irish-language message, stating: "Lá fhéile Vailintín faoi mhaise duit Rachel Grá mo chroí thú mo stór".

You can read more of the messages here.