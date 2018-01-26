Member of family syndicate stored winning €5.4m Lotto ticket in sports bra

A family syndicate who won €5.4 million in a Lotto draw before Christmas has revealed the ticket was stored 'in the cup of a sports bra' for safe keeping.

The winners have claimed their prize more than four weeks after the draw.

They bought the ticket in the WH Smith shop in arrivals in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport while picking up a family member on December 23rd.

According to the winners, the ticket was initially left in a car until the mother in the family heard on the radio on Christmas Eve that the winning ticket had been bought at the airport.

The daughter who bought the ticket explained: "I was looking to see where the safest place was for the ticket so I tucked it into the cup of a sports bra and then hid it in the very back of my wardrobe... just to be doubly safe!

"It’s funny now looking back but that is genuinely the safest place I could actually think of at the time."

After discovering that they had won, the family say they enjoyed Christmas before seeking financial advice and claiming their millions today.

The National Lottery, meanwhile, is appealing for the first jackpot winners of 2018 to come forward.

That ticket - worth €4.4 million - was sold in Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford, Co Donegal ahead of the draw on January 14th.