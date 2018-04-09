Maynooth University professor appointed to UN Climate Change Panel

A British professor at Maynooth University has been appointed to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) at the United Nations.

Professor Peter Thorne is professor of Physical Geography (Climate Science) at Maynooth and director of the Irish Climate Analysis and Research Units group (ICARUS).

The IPCC is currently in its sixth assessment cycle, which will produce three special reports.

It has invited 721 experts from 90 countries to participate in the assessment report - known as AR6 - as coordinating lead authors, lead authors and review editors.



The latest report will inform policymakers, international climate negotiators and other stakeholders about the latest knowledge on all aspects of climate change.

Prof Thorne will sit on Working Group 1 as a coordinating lead author.

IPCC chair Hoesung Lee said: "The Sixth Assessment Report will update our knowledge on climate change, its impacts and risks, and possible response options, and play an important role in implementing the Paris Agreement.



"These author teams, drawn from the hundreds of excellent nominations the IPCC was fortunate to receive, provide us with the necessary expertise across a range of disciplines to conduct the assessment.

"I am gratified that we have also raised the proportion of women and scientists from developing countries involved in our work," he added.



Following their selection, the authors will review the existing scientific literature and prepare drafts of the report on the basis of the outlines of the Working Group contributions already agreed by the panel.



The three IPCC Working Groups will finalize their respective contributions to the AR6 report in 2021.

Of the selected experts, 44% come from developing countries and countries with economies in transition, 53% are new to the IPCC process and 33% are women.