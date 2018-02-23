Mary Lou McDonald announces Dáil changes for Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has announced a number of changes to her party's team in Leinster House.

Pearse Doherty is to become the party's deputy leader in the Dáil, while Jonathan O'Brien will become a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Deputy Doherty will also continue in his role as finance spokesperson.

However speaking in the Dáil, Ms McDonald said this was not "a full reshuffle".

She said: "Pearse will play an important role in advancing the party's work in Leinster House, fielding leaders' questions to the Tánaiste on Thursdays and will continue in his role as finance spokesperson.

"Jonathan has worked closely with Pearse in the finance portfolio on issues relating to insurance, public sector pay and reform and will now sit on the Public Accounts Committee, in addition to his other responsibilities.

"I wish them both the very best in their new roles."

Ms McDonald, who became leader earlier this month, added that she is currently engaged in a consultation process with Oireachtas members.

She said she will make further announcements "in due course."