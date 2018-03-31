March in Dublin to support people who have reported rapes

A march is taking place in Dublin in support of people who have reported rapes and to seek change in the courts system.

It follows a number of rallies across the country on Thursday.

Thousands are expected to attend the march, which will begin at Dublin City Hall on Dame Street.

It is being organised by Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger, with over 1,300 people on a Facebook event for the rally saying they will attend.

In a tweet, the Dublin-West deputy says it is time to 'educate society about consent, end misogyny, sexism and objectification of women and to fund rape crisis centres'.

It gets underway at 2.00pm and will make its way to the Department of Justice on St Stephen's Green.