Man's body recovered off the coast of Co Clare

A man has died after being washed into the sea off the coast of Co Clare.

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon after the man was swept into the sea near Kilkee.

The man, who was aged in his early 30s, was a Hungarian national who was living in Galway.

It is believed he was swept into the sea after being hit by a wave while standing on rocks to take photographs of cliffs.

A major rescue operation was put into action with the assistance of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115.

The man was spotted in the water and winched from the sea by the helicopter crew, before being rushed to University Hospital Limerick.

However he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating the incident on behalf of the local coroner.