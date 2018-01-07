Man seriously injured following explosion at Stockholm metro station

Two people have been injured in an explosion at a metro station in Stockholm, according to Swedish media.

Swedish police have said one man was seriously injured in the blast.

In a statement, investigators said the man - believed to be aged in his 60’s - picked up an object from the ground. The object then exploded and “hurt the man seriously.”

2018-01-07 11:07, Kontroll person/fordon, Huddinge Vårby Gård. Explosion utomhus https://t.co/qDMKWffSxJ — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) January 7, 2018

The Aftonbladet has reported that the object was a hand grenade - however police have refused to comment.

The man has been taken to hospital.

A 45-year-old woman has also been taken to hospital, according to reports.

The incident occurred at Varby Gard station on the Stockholm metro's T13 line.

Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 11am on Sunday.

A bomb squad was called to the scene to analyse evidence and look for additional explosives.

The station has been closed off pending a bomb squad investigation. Officers are also combing the area for potential further explosives.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

A spokesman said there was no reason to believe the explosion was terrorism-related.

More follows ...