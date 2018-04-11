Man remanded in custody over possessing loaded semi-automatic

A man charged in court in Limerick with possessing a loaded semi-automatic gun last Monday has been remanded in custody.

25-year-old Paul Sheehy - with an address at Childers Road Apartments, Southern Ring Road, Roxboro in Limerick, was arrested near Colbert bus and rail station around 8.00pm last -Monday.

He is facing one count of possessing a loaded semi-automatic pistol, as well as one count of possessing 13 rounds of automatic calibre ammunition.

Mr Sheehy's solicitor indicated to the court she would be seeking bail tomorrow on behalf of her client.

The accused was remanded in custody for a bail application to be heard at Limerick District Court on Thursday.