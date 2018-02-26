Man remains in critical condition following shooting in Dublin

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning after a shooting in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Moatview area of Coolock at around 8.15pm.

Gardaí were called to Moatview Gardens, where they found a man with 'very serious' injuries.

Image: Paul Quinn

Emergency services treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance.

It is believed he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.