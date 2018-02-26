Man remains in critical condition following shooting in Dublin

The shooting happened in the Moateview area of Coolock at around 8.15pm yesterday evening

News
Man remains in critical condition following shooting in Dublin

Image: Paul Quinn

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning after a shooting in Dublin last night.

It happened in the Moatview area of Coolock at around 8.15pm.

Gardaí were called to Moatview Gardens, where they found a man with 'very serious' injuries.

Image: Paul Quinn

Emergency services treated the man at the scene, before he was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance.

It is believed he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact Coolock Garda Station on 01-666-4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.


1 Related articles
Man seriously injured in Dublin shooting

Man seriously injured in Dublin shooting