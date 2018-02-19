Man presents himself to gardaí following suspected hit-and-run in Dublin

A 24-year-old injured man was found lying on the road early on Sunday morning
A man has presented himself to gardaí investigating a suspected hit and run in Dublin.
The incident happened near Harold's Cross on Sunday morning, at the junction of Parnell Road and Clogher Road.
A 24-year-old was on his way home from a night out was found lying on the road shortly before 6am.
The young man - who is from Cork but lives in Dublin - is being treated for serious head and leg injuries at St James' Hospital.
Gardaí made an appeal for witnesses and for dash-cam footage, saying they believed the man may have been hit by a car that failed to stop at the scene.
A man who has since presented himself to gardaí is currently being interviewed at Sundrive Road Garda Station.
Gardaí say tests are also being carried out on a vehicle as part of the investigation.