Man on trial for alleged rape of woman in Cork told gardaí she was making “false allegations”

A man on trial for the alleged rape of a woman in Cork told gardaí she was making “false allegations”.

She claims he raped her on Jason Derulo’s tour bus after the American musician played ‘Live at the Marquee’ in June 2014.

Mr Derulo is not facing any charges.

The jury has spent the day watching a video recording of the accused man’s first interview with gardaí the day after the alleged rape.

The woman claims he raped her on a bunk bed on the top deck of Jason Derulo’s tour bus after a VIP after show party in the Savoy in Cork city.

Her statement was read out to him towards the end of the interview and he accused her of making “false allegations”.

He accepted he had sex with her, but insisted it was consensual.

“If there was force,” he asked, “where are the bruises? Where are the scratches on me?”

He said they had sex in an open hallway where there were people walking around and nobody said stop or asked what he was doing.

Earlier in the interview, he said “girls know what the tour bus is about” and he said he wished the bus had CCTV.

The trial will continue tomorrow.