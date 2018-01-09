Man injured after number of trucks crash at Port Tunnel entrance in Dublin

One person has been injured following a crash involving a number of trucks at Dublin's Port Tunnel.

The articulated lorries collided at the entrance to the south bore at around 7.40am this morning.

The injured man has been taken to hospital.

There are still long delays on the M1 following the incident.

Gardaí say they are at the scene diverting traffic, and area working to reopen the route as soon as possible.

Anne Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch explained that traffic is backed up to Junction 4 (Donabate).

She said: "It's taking roughly about half an hour to travel from Junction 4 down to the M1 interchange.

"But the traffic there is completely blocked, because you can't access the Swords Road or the Port Tunnel. You have to travel via Coolock Lane if you're going towards the city, or on to the M50 southbound."