Man in serious condition following alleged stabbing in Longford

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an apparent stabbing in Longford this morning.

Gardaí are investigating an incident involving a number of people on the main street in Ballymahon at around 7am this morning.

It is understood a man in his 40's received stab wounds during the incident.

Shannonside Radio reports that a number of vehicles were also damaged.

The man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where his condition is described as serious.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for information.