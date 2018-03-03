Man in his 80s dies following crash in Co Roscommon

A man has died following a crash in Co Roscommon this morning.

It happened on the Old Carrick Road in Boyle, at 10am when a car left the road and hit a wall.

The driver - a man in his early 80s - was the only person in the car, and he was fatally injured.

His body has been taken to Roscommon University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The road is closed to allow for a forensic examination, and diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-962-1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.