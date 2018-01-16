Man in his 70s dies following crash in Co Tipperary

A man in his 70s has died following a crash in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the M7 at Birdhill at around 2pm.

The elderly man was fatally injured.

Two other people have been brought to University Hospital Limerick.

Emergency services remain at the scene, and diversions are in place.

The southbound lanes of the motorway between junctions 26 (Nenagh) and 27 (Birdhill) are expected to remain closed to traffic overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-504-50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.