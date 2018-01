A 73-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in County Cork yesterday.

The man was walking on Fernhill Road in Clonakilty at around 7:15pm last night when he was hit by the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have been travelling on the road between 7:00pm and 7:30pm to contact them.