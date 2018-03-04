Man in his 30s dies in Meath road crash

A man in his 30s has died after a road crash in County Meath.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the Raharney Road near Ballivor in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 4am this morning.

The man was the sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

His body is due to be taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046-9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.