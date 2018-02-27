Man goes on trial over murder of six-month-old son

A 40-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering his baby son in Co Mayo.

John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis denies murdering six and half month old Joshua on June 1st 2013.

The jury was told it is the Prosecution’s case that the baby died from asphyxiation due to tissue being placed in his throat.

The court heard the accused says it was a pure accident.

He says he had gone to the toilet and when he came back the baby was choking and he thought he must have picked up a wipe.