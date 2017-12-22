Man found unconscious in north Dublin following alleged assault

A man is recovering in hospital following an alleged assault in north Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for information following the incident on Friday morning at Clonliffe Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was found unconscious on the road at around 4.15am.

He suffered a number of injuries, including a head injury.

Investigating gardaí believe his injuries may be consistent with an assault.

He was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently being treated.

It is understood the injured man may have got a taxi from the Phibsboro area at around 2.45am on Friday morning.

The scene at Clonliffe Avenue has been technically examined by gardaí.

They are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the Clonliffe Avenue area between 2.45am and 4.15am, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Mountjoy on 01-666-8600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.