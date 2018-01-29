Man found guilty of murdering manager of Dublin pub

A 30-year-old man has been given a life sentence for the murder of a pub manager in Dublin’s north inner city.

35-year-old Michael Barr was shot dead at the Sunset House pub in 2016.

On the evening of April 25th 2016, Michael Barr was working at what was then called the Sunset House pub.

Two men wearing masks and boiler suits burst into the pub and he was shot seven times in the head and neck.

30-year-old Eamonn Cumberton of Mountjoy Street in Dublin 7 went on trial for Michael Barr’s murder at the non-jury Special Criminal Court late last year and pleaded not guilty.

The court heard the accused’s DNA was found on a baseball cap and a rubber mask which were found in a partially burnt out car.

This afternoon, the three Judges at the Special Criminal Court convicted Eamonn Cumberton of murder, with Judge Tony Hunt describing it as a deliberate killing which involved a number of people.

Eamonn Cumberton has now become the first person to be convicted for a murder which has been linked to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Pat Leahy says the feud is not over yet.

Speaking after today's ruling, he said: "When we talk about dismantling this organisation - and we will dismantle this organisation - there's no other outcome conceivable in relation to this.

"Some of the people that we're looking at and will be before the courts in the near future are not mere foot soldiers - they're key players in this organisation."