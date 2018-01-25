Man due in court over fatal hit and run in Tipperary

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a fatal hit and run in Tipperary last summer.

A 68-year-old man was fatally injured when he was hit by a car while walking near Thurles on July 30th.

Gardaí said the incident happened at around 10:30am at Poynestown, New Birmingham.

A man in his late 40s has now been charged in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear before Cashel District Court at 10.30a.m. this morning.