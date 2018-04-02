Man due in court over discovery of two loaded guns in Dublin

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a firearms seizure in Dublin last Friday.

He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Friday as part of an operation which saw two cars stopped and searched in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

He is due at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning - charged in relation to the incident - in which two loaded revolvers were found.

A total of four people were detained, three of whom were later released without charge.