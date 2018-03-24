Man due in court over €1.4m drug seizure in Dublin

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in court this afternoon in connection with a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

Gardaí discovered cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4 million during searches in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas of the city on Thursday.

“Drug trafficking paraphernalia” was also uncovered.

The searches were carried out after two cars were stopped in the Ronanstown area at around 7:30pm.

Two men were arrested.

A 26-year-old man has already appeared before courts charged in connection with the investigation.

This afternoon gardaí charged the second man in connection with the seizure.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4:30pm.