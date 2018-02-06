Man dies in Galway crash despite CPR efforts from passers-by

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Galway.

The incident happened in Loughrea on February 6th at around 8.00am on Barrack Street.

The man's car collided with a steel barrier and the driver (77) was assisted from the car by passers-by.

They then performed CPR on the man before he was taken by ambulance to Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe.

He was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the collision.

Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 091-842-870, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.