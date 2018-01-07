Man dies in Dublin road collision

A man has died following a fatal road collision in Dublin this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was fatally injured on the N4 inbound at Lucan at around 2:15am this morning.

Gardaí said the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road was closed for a forensic investigation, however it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can assist them in their investigation to contact them at Lucan Garda Station at 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.