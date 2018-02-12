Man dies in County Louth road crash

A man in his 50s has died following a road collision in County Louth.

The accident happened at Townparks in Ardee at 5:30pm yesterday.

Gardaí said the man was fatally injured when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The man was alone in the car at the time and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The road was closed to facilitate a forensic investigation, however it has since reopened.