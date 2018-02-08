Man dies following stabbing in Lucan

Investigations are underway after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin last night.

A teenager is in custody and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Buirg an Rí walk in Balgaddy, Lucan just after 10:20pm last night.

On arrival, they discovered a 52-year-old man with serious stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Technical Bureau is in attendance.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.