GSOC investigators at the scene of fatal Wexford road crash

Updated 11:40

Garda Ombudsman investigators are at the scene of a crash in County Wexford in which a man in his 20s died.

A GSOC spokesperson said the incident was referred on to the Ombudsman because the vehicle involved in the crash had come to the attention of gardaí a short time before.

Gardaí said the man lost control of the car and collided with a barrier on the Whitemill Road at around 12:30am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Wexford Hospital.

Two other men who were also in the car were brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The stretch of road remains closed as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Local diversions are in place.