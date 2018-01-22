Man dies after three vehicle collision in Co Cork

Gardaí are investigating after a fatal road traffic collision in Co Cork.

It happened on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr Road at Two Mile Inn at around 10:45am Monday morning.

The collision involved two cars and a truck.

A man aged in his 80s, who was the sole occupant of one car, was killed.

A man and a woman who were in the second car were brought to Cork University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

The man was pronounced death at the scene and diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton garda station on 021-4621-550, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.