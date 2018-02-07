Man dies after single car collision in Tipperary

A man has died after a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary.

It happened at around 4.40am on Wednesday at Lacken in Kilshane.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the single car collision after the car left the road and struck a wall.

The driver, aged in his 20s, was the only person in the car.

He was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to South Tipperary Regional Hospital in Clonmel.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have information, is asked to contact Tipperary garda station at 062-806-70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1-800-666-111 or any garda station.