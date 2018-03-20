Man dies after getting 'stuck' under electronic cinema seat

A man has died after reportedly getting his head stuck under a cinema seat in the UK.

The victim is said to have become trapped after bending down to get his mobile phone at the end of a film screening at Vue in Birmingham.

His head became wedged under the electronic footrest of a Gold Class seat, a source told the Birmingham Mail.

The victim's partner and staff tried to release him and he was eventually freed when the footrest was broken, the newspaper reported.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews managed to restart the man's heart and he was taken to the Heartlands Hospital in the city.

Cinema operator Vue International confirmed the man died on March 16th - a week after the incident.

The company said: "Following an incident which took place on Friday 9 March at our Birmingham cinema, we can confirm that a customer was taken to hospital that evening.

"We are saddened to learn that he passed away on Friday 16 March.

"A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance."

A health and safety investigation has been launched by Birmingham City Council.