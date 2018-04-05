Man dies after being hit by car in Co Sligo

The incident happened shortly after 11pm last night

Man dies after being hit by car in Co Sligo

A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Sligo.

He was walking on the N15 main Sligo - Donegal Road at Lisalurg when it happened at around 11.05pm last night.

The man was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-915-7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.